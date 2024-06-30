Logan Paul does the viral 'hawk tuah' taunt during a WWE match

A video posted on social media appears to show Logan Paul doing the viral 'hawk tuah' taunt during a WWE match.

The 'hawk tuah' taunt stemmed from YouTubers Tim & Dee TV sharing a clip of them interviewing various partygoers on the street where in one of the videos, a girl and her friend were asked a string of random questions relating to relationships.

In one of the clips, she responds to an NSFW question in a Southern accent: "Oh, you gotta give him that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang! You get me?"

Other TikTokers turned her response into a meme and it's now entered the world of wrestling.

Liv Morgan, a professional wrestler and women's world champion, reportedly already recreated the moment and now it seems Paul has done the same.

Paul had a match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar in WWE Smackdown on June 28 and seized his moment to taunt the opposition with a 'hawk tuah'.

In a clip shared by @wrestlelamia on X / Twitter, LA Knight and Santos Escobar are laid either side of Paul in the ring who seems to have the upper hand.

The referee then stepped in and Paul pretended to spit while recreating the viral meme with 'hawk tuah' just about audible over the commentary that's running underneath it.

Viewers, fans and social media users have shared their amusement over Paul's actions - it's already been turned into a gif.





























Although Paul looked to be winning in the video, LA Knight won and qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.



