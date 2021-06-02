The scene where Mufasa dies in The Lion King might well be the most traumatic thing a young child has ever seen but for one little girl, this provided a great bit of inspiration for a birthday cake.

Leona, the niece of actor, writer and director Casey Feigh, recently turned three and wanted a birthday cake with a Lion King theme. Most children would probably opt for one of the Disney film’s more joyous scenes such as Hakuna Matata or the opening scene where Simba is presented to the animal kingdom.

That wasn’t going to cut it for Leona though, who instead wanted perhaps one of the saddest scenes in Disney history as Mufasa plummets to his death and is trampled by a stampede of wildebeest after being betrayed by his brother Scar.

Leona isn’t some sadist though who wanted to revel in Mufasa’s untimely demise. Her reasoning for this unusual choice is actually rather inspired. According to Feigh, she asked for this particular scene because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.”

After his tweet went viral, Feigh added that the Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis managed to create the cake for his niece and joked that he would be requesting a 9/11 cake for his birthday. He also encouraged others to donate to an anti-child abuse charity.

Comments on Feigh’s tweet loved Leona’s ingenious approach to getting more cake and the detail that the bakers had gone into.

Don’t be surprised if Leona becomes the president in a few years time because this girl certainly knows how to get what she wants.