Doug Jensen, an accused MAGA rioter at the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, is asking to have his trial delayed until early 2023 - but an expert believes he will use an "idiot defense" when his trial occurs.

On Tuesday (July 26), NBC News Justice reporter Ryan Reilly took to his Twitter to speak about Jensen and highlight his request to postpone the trial for a later date.

In one tweet, he shared a screenshot of Jensen's motion seeking to continue the trial in February 2023 due to "ongoing publicity from the nationally televised House Select Committee Hearings…"

His trial was originally slated to occur on September 19.

"He submits that the prejudicial publicity to date, finding fault on the part of anyone connected to the events of January 6, creates an atmosphere of intense personal opinions and biases that will be difficult, if not impossible, to weed out during the voir dire process," the document read.

As Reilly wrote in another tweet, Jensen became ill-famed in the aftermath of the January 6 riots by posting a video of himself touching the White House.

However, the reality of the situation is that he was standing outside the US Capitol building.

All of that led to Reilly believing that people should "expect to see another attempt at what's colloquially known as the idiot defense" in Jensen's attempt to avoid prison time for his transgressions.

Reilly then cited past sentiments by Jensen in which he said, "I thought I was walking down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House... I look like a complete idiot... I'm like, look; I'm touching the White House."

In the past, Jensen has gotten himself into trouble for disobeying court orders and limiting his activities as a precondition of his pretrial release from jail.

Jensen was sent back to prison last year after breaking a court order about using the internet when he livestreamed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium."

It infamously failed to show that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election from former President Donald Trump.

