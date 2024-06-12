Waitress fired for sharing video of man dining with a blow-up doll

A woman was fired after sharing a clip to TikTok of a man dining with a blow-up doll.

"I work at a nice restaurant in Charlotte, and I need you guys to see what just came in the door," the waitress told her 2.6 million viewers.

She then flipped the camera to show fellow TikTokers her view of the man sitting across the table from a blonde doll. The man even bought the doll its own drink.

"No words," the waitress penned as the caption.

Thousands of comments flooded the footage in disbelief, with one writing: "I need to hear from the server that took the table."

Another humoured: "I would commit to the bit and wait on them with absolute seriousness like "and for the lady?"

Many speculated it had to be some sort of dare, or a Fantasy Football punishment.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Thank you for risking your job for this."

And, it turns out, she certainly did...

@t_bjork No words #fyp #work #workvibes #restauranttok #restaurant #server #serverlife #servertok





In a follow-up clip, the waitress claimed she had been fired as a result of the viral clip.

"[I] knew one of two things was going to happen, it would get no views and I would be fine or, it would blow up and I would be fired," she explained to the Charlotte Observer.

As for the man-in-question, it turned out he was indeed a part of Fantasy Football League punishment.

"I LOST MY FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE MAN," he commented under the clip and even uploaded a first-person perspective on his own TikTok account.

