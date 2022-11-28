Love conquers all, and even a botched proposal which saw a man drop a ring into the ocean couldn’t stop one couple’s special day.

A man had planned a special moment out on the sea with his partner when he organised a boat trip at sunset.

Scott Clyne was preparing to drop down on one knee and ask his then-girlfriend Suzie Tucker when he reached into his pocket for the ring box.

Only, he fumbled the box and sent it splashing down into the water.

The viral TikTok video has been viewed more than eight million times, and it sees Clyne dive headfirst into the depths to try and retrieve the ring.

The text on the clip says: “Dropped the ring in the gulf during my proposal.”

Thankfully for him he was able to rescue the ring and Tucker agreed to marry him.

Speaking to the New York Post, Clyne said about the moment: “I had the ring in my back pocket and when I went to reach for it, the corner of the ring box got caught on the top of my pocket and slipped out of my hands.”

“Everything was an absolute blur from that point on! All I remember thinking was ‘this can’t be happening!’ and next thing I knew I was in the water.”

The viral clip has racked up millions of views TikTok/@smclyne

He added: “I didn’t hesitate to jump in because I envisioned it sinking quickly and I wasn’t taking a chance. I saw it bounce off the deck and hit the water and thankfully it floated for a split second, giving me the chance to grab it as I dove in,” continued Clyne.

“Everything was a blur after that. I panicked and reacted by lunging for the ring box before it could sink, not caring if I fell into the water. Luckily, I was able to recover the ring!”

