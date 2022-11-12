Any spouse would want to provide the love and care for their partner within their dying months and days, but one man has shared how his dying wife has expressed a specific wish...to sleep with her ex.

Posting to the relationship advice subreddit, the husband gave an insight into his wife's condition and how the conversation of her controversial dying wish went down as he has "no one I can tell."

To begin with, he explained how he was "destroyed" that his wife of ten years has a "terminal disease" and is expected to live "at most 9 months."

"I don’t remember life without her and I don’t know what I’m going to do when she’s gone. I have been doing my best to make the last days of her life good and grant whatever wish I can," he said.

On her deteriorating condition, he added: "The doctors said that she was likely to need a wheelchair in 4 or 5 months, then by month 8 she’ll be bedridden for the last few weeks. That’s if she doesn’t decline faster."



After he provided the context, the husband then got to the crux of the problem and said: "Recently she sat me down and told me that one of the last things she wanted to do was have sex with a previous partner of hers.

"I of course was shocked and when I asked why the f**k she wants that," and the response is pretty brutal as he revealed: "So basically she thinks that her most physically compatible satisfying lover was him. She gave a whole monologue about how sex sometimes is just physical and how emotionally fulfilling sex is with me but it was bullshit to get to that point."

"So now I’m left with this, deny my dying wife a wish for my own ego, or let her go f**k another man who she feels was better. Honestly, I’m so p***ed of and betrayed that she asked this of me. I feel like I’m put in a position where I have to say yes because she’s dying.

"I know what I want to say, but I don’t know if that’s right. I’m so hurt that sex with an ex was apparently so good that she needs to do it once before she dies. I just hate everything about this.

"I’m really not sure what to do," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, the responses appeared to be more one-sided as they believe the wife is in the wrong and said just because she is dying, that doesn't give her the excuse to do or ask him of this.



"How does she know this person at all after 10 years with you? Or that this person would want to involve themselves in no strings sex with a dying ex from over a decade ago?" One person asked before giving their view and added: "This seems like a very odd request to bring to you without any leg work or preparation.

"That she would significantly risk blowing up her marriage and end of life companionship and care for sex with someone she isn’t in contact with and doesn’t know would still even entertain the thought of intimacy with her."

Another person wrote: "If your wife is dying that doesn’t give her the right to hurt you and do whatever the hell she wants. This is an appalling thing for her to ask for, and manipulative to use it as some kind of dying wish thing too."

Someone else noted that his wife's condition may affect her behaviour: "I assume your wife's illness affects everything in her body, including her brain. It might be worth it to take into account that she might not be fully in her right mind right now and if she were she would never have come to this request."

They added: "I hope in the months and years to come you can put these memories in a separate box of "illness her" and keep them separate from "real her" and can cherish who she was before her whole self was completely altered. I'm so sorry. Sending you good thoughts."

"It's a no if it was me. Being on the verge of dying doesn't give you the right to kill someone either just because you feel like it. Can her disease affect her reasoning capacity? Ask her doctors OP," a fourth person responded.

