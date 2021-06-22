Man filmed flying around Times Square on a hoverboard drone mistaken for Green Goblin

It’s a bird, it’s a plane— or is it the Green Goblin flying around in Times Square!?

Although a cool thought, it isn’t any of those things. But it hasn’t stopped the internet from freaking out over a clip of a person in a mask flying above the New York City tourist hotspot on a hoverboard.

Similar to the Green Goblin from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, not too much is known about the mysterious person who buzzed through the city on one fateful evening.

The hoverboarder was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble. They also appeared to have a GoPro attached to their helmet as they held a remote control soaring into the air for a flight of a lifetime several blocks up Broadway and 45th Street.

“This is what I pictured the year 2021 to look like when I was a kid #whatisnewyork (@molivefreeordie),” wrote Instagram account @whatisnewyork as they captured the low flight past the booming bright lights and billboards.

“I won’t be satisfied until this is how my commute to work looks,” said one person.

“Where do I buy one, take my money,” said another.

Someone else addressed the elephant in the room - Spider Man’s nemesis:

According to Digital Trends , the device the pilot was flying on was created by Omni Hoverboards and costs roughly $20,000.

A few days ago, Omni CEO Alexandru Duru, who also happens to be a Guinness World Record holder, did an interview with Drone DJ where he said that this hoverboard is for “people who are looking for a real thrill” or into “extreme sports.”

Per Gothamist , people think that Hunter Kowald, a YouTuber who pulls similar theatrical stunts in cities uses that equipment.