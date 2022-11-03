A man who didn’t masturbate for 90 days has explained how abstinence has helped him and was the “best decision” of his life.

It’s something that most people do as part of their everyday lives, but one anonymous man took to Reddit to share his experience of what it was like to stop for three months.

In the post, he explained that after initially stopping for a short period, it benefitted him soo much that he stopped for good.

LADBible reports he wrote: “I had no idea that I was 3 months in because I didn't check my streak often, maybe once every 1-2 weeks which I think was key in my abstinence.”

During that time, he began to notice he had “more energy, my brain stopped sexualising normal things and my brain fog is basically gone”.

Not only that but, he said it gave him more “discipline” when it comes to things like working out, saying abstaining from masturbation “helped me get up on early mornings when I did not feel like hitting the gym, helped me get out of bed during bad days and rough times”.

He continued: “I find it easier to socialise, and start conversations. I have also experienced a huge energy boost in the gym, and have seen tremendous progress during these 3 months.”

The man said that all of these positive changes contributed towards his decision to stop masturbating altogether. The man declared he “will not be going back to masturbating” because “not doing it has helped me more than doing it has”.

But, the man did also acknowledge the positive effects he’s feeling may well be conincidence. He wrote: “Some people may call this placebo, and even if it was just placebo, all these success stories have actually helped with other people's mental health.”

The man then went on to give his advice for people who may be considering giving up masturbating.

He continued: “My advice would be to live life, enjoy it past the short pleasures of masturbating. Don't remain a slave to your sexual desires, push through and become a better version of yourself for you and no one else.”

In the comments, other Redditos praised the man for his restraint, with many left inspired by his story.

One person responded: “Let's go am on day 1.”

Another said: “Even if it’s a placebo, the results are no lies.”

Someone wrote: “Congratulations bro, reading this success story has really inspired me to keep going and never leave.

“Its only been 18 hours since i've committed to nofap but i will never go back to my old porn-stricken life again. Support brothers and sisters.”

