Manifestation has become a popular practice in recent years, with TikTok helping catapult it into mainstream pop culture.

The pseudoscientific self-help strategy is deep-rooted in the law of attraction, the idea that whatever you focus your energy on will come back to you.

Manifestation suggests dreams can become reality – simply by visualising them or writing them down.

Now thanks to social media, there are various methods to 'make wishes come true', including through the Big O.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What is the Big O manifestation method?

The Big O method has been circulating across TikTok, with many users believing that when a person is on the verge of an orgasm, the mind is most alive.

Subsequently, when people manifest what they want to achieve in life or who they want to pursue, an orgasm is the prime time to do so.

"It's as if when you orgasm, you are setting that intention free," the Nantucket Chroniclesaid, before advising: "Allow God, the universe, or whatever you believe in to take it from there."





@kulture.of.krystal #greenscreen manifesting with the big O 😍#PradaBucketChallenge #spiritualtiktok #feminineenergy #selflove #manifestation #halloween #femininejourney





One viral clip from @kulture.of.krystal claimed that at the moment of climax is when the mind is clear and free of limiting beliefs.

"At that moment, you are one with your higher self," the TikToker said, before suggesting that's why people often say "oh my god" due to it feeling like an out of body experience.

She suggests doing this with a "good partner" who you "love or trust" – or alone for practice and to get comfortable with the practice.

"You don't have to tell them you are doing this, but even better if you do," she suggested.

Some TikTokers claimed it worked wonders for them, with one writing "it worked the first time I did it he messaged me in the morning and said he dreamt about me."

Another angel number enthusiast gushed: "Ever since actually doing this method I’ve seen insane amounts of angel numbers."

Others weren't so convinced and were seemingly confused why it simply wasn't working.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.