Mark Zuckerberg responds to 'hot' viral beard photo

Mark Zuckerberg is no longer stealing your data, he's stealing your girl... Well, according to people thirsting over an edited photo of the Meta mogul online.

It all started last week when Zuckerberg announced a "new version of Meta AI" in an Instagram video.

"We're upgrading Meta AI with our new state-of-the-art Llama 3 AI model, which we're open sourcing. With this new model, we believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use," he explained. "We're making Meta AI easier to use by integrating it into the search boxes at the top of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. We also built a website, meta.ai, for you to use on web."

From there, X/Twitter user Mike Rundle (@flyosity) shared an edited screengrab from Zuckerberg's clip by adding a tan, beard and moustache.

The photo soon went viral, with many believing it to be real. Social media was flooded with Logan Paul, Jack Harlow, Calvin Harris and Chris Martin comparisons, and many more people thirsting over the snap.

"Zuck getting better with every software update," one joked, while another added: "Went from Zuckerberg to ZUCC."

A third humoured: "Bro started surfing in real life and not on the web."

The Shade Room has since reposted the image on Instagram where Zuckerberg reacted.

"Okay who did this?" the Meta CEO commented under the viral post.

He also went on to reference the viral post by sharing an image of a razor alongside a thinking face emoji.

Even Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, jumped in on the action by turning to her Instagram Stories to ask: "Anyone seen my husband???"



"And who is this guy?" she added.

