McDonald's diners celebrate 'best news in months' as the Snack Wrap makes a comeback

McDonald's has announced the return of a classic menu item, much to the delight of foodies.

That's right, the Snack Wrap is making a comeback...

The chicken, lettuce, and cheese wrapped in a tortilla was first launched back in 2006, and in 2008 supermodel Heidi Klum was brought on board for the international promotion for the menu item.

Then the cult-favourite was removed from the menu in 2016, though certain restaurants could still serve the item, according to Bloomberg.

Super model Heidi Klum poses with three new designed McDonald's chicken wraps during a press conference at the Munich Inner City McDonald's Restaurant 'Im Tal' on May 29, 2008 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

But in 2020, the Snack Wrap was officially discontinued in the US, and fans have been begging for its return ever since - though it has been available in other countries such as Canada.

Such was the demand for the Snack Wrap, there was even a Change.org petition which had over 18,000 signatures for the cause.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger appeared on Good Morning America where he announced the good news to viewers that the snack wraps will be on their menus once again next year.

When asked to reveal the "secret," he said, "The snack wraps will be back in 2025."

"It has a cult following, I get so many emails in my inbox about this product, it will be back in 2025."

But when pushed for an exact release date, Erlinger teased: "I'm not going to tell you exactly when in 2025 for competitive reasons".

The announcement on GMA has since gone viral on TikTok where it has received 23m views, so clearly people are hyped for the snack wrap's return.





@gma Snack wrap lovers — 2025 is your year! #McDonalds USA president Joe Erlinger confirmed on #GMA that the popular menu item will be back in 2025. #snackwrap #fastfood #news

One person wrote: "PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS REAL".

"War is over," another person said, while a third person added: "This is the best news I've heard in months."

"I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY IN MY LIFE," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "2025 is just around the corner, and we're counting down the days. Can't wait to taste that iconic wrap again!"

Meanwhile, people on X, formerly Twitter were also delighted to hear this snack wrap news.

































Elsewhere, McDonald's recently launched an ad that smells like fries.

