Every incredible Heidi Klum Halloween costume through the years

Heidi Klum has blown away fans with her peacock Halloween costume for 2023, however, it's not the first time she's impressed with her fancy dress skills.

In fact, Klum's annual New York Halloween party has become iconic for her costumes, which just last year, included a freaky 'rain worm' that left the model with just her eyes poking out.

Other characters include Fiona from Shrek (complete with full prosthetics), and Jessica Rabbit.

