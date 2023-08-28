MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan responds after Jordan Peterson labels him a 'Caucasian'

Jordan Peterson has labelled a brown man a “Caucasian”, and has unsurprisingly been slammed for doing so.

British-American broadcaster and author, Mehdi Hasan, responded to the outrageous statement made about him by Peterson yesterday.

Peterson, the rightwing celebrity psychology professor, posted on X/ Twitter, on 27 August. He said that Hasan was “not really brown. More like a light tan. Just like ‘white’ people.”

He added: “Plus you're a Caucasian. By definition. Buddy.”

In response, Hasan posted: “Nothing to see here, just Jordan Peterson, a white man, telling me I’m not brown, I’m actually white. Also, how am I a Caucasian, ‘by definition’?”





Hasan is a Brit who was born to Indian parents from Hyderabad in the south of the country. They emigrated to the UK before he was born.



In 2021, he tweeted that he was "tired of people telling me that I shouldn't take any pride in my south Asian heritage today, or that it has any relevance to my political views".

"There's a word for this and it starts with R," he added.

Hasan moved to America in 2015 to work as a producer and presenter on news TV. Now, he hosts his own show on MSNBC.

It is unclear what definition of the word "Caucasian" Peterson is referring to. The Cambridge Dictionary defines the word as “belonging to the races of people who have skin that is of a pale colour”.

Peterson’s bizarre attack on Hasan’s heritage was a response to a monologue by the presenter on his TV show.

Hasan criticised white American conservatives’ attitudes in the wake of a mass shooting in which a white person killed three black people with an assault rifle.

“Tonight, this brown Muslim is asking the white conservative community to do the same: get your house in order, crack down on the hate preachers... condemn the right of white supremacist ideology,” he said.

Peterson did not respond to Hasan’s most recent post.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.