‘Miracle’ eagle spotted flying over Mull after almost a year

A white-tailed eagle whose survival was hailed as a “miracle” has been spotted in the skies over Mull after almost a year.

Nicknamed “Kinky”, the bird of prey had fallen from its parents’ nest in July 2023, suffering a broken wing.

However – uncharacteristically, for the species – the chick was nursed back to health by its parents, but suffered from wobbly flight.

Kinky was regarded as a “miracle chick” by RSPB Scotland and was last seen in autumn 2024 before disappearing.

However on July 1, Blair Ketteringham, a crew member of the Mull Charters vessel Lady Jayne, spotted the bird of prey circling over the island of Forsa in Loch na Keal in Mull.

RSPB Scotland ambassador Dave Sexton said he could not believe the photo sent to him by Mr Ketteringham.

He said: “Frankly, I was in disbelief, as I seriously doubted if Kinky could survive last winter without his parents to support him.

“Clearly they had to move on with their lives and are finally breeding again this year, but of Kinky there’d been no sign despite our appeal.

“He was soaring high over Eorsa like any other eagle would and eventually came down to land where he interacted briefly with a different adult sea eagle.

“It’s testament to his strength of character and incredible survival skills that he seems to have overcome his major injury – with a lot of help from mum and dad.”

Mr Sexton added: “For most eagles, a broken wing would be a death sentence as they’re unable to hunt and feed.

“But Kinky is a shining example of what perseverance can achieve.”