The MrBeast and Jacksepticeye drama explained

Two of the biggest names in YouTube have been feuding, with viewers surprised to see there was beef between MrBeast and Jacksepticeye.

It comes following the circulation of a clip on social media, which saw Jacksepticeye asked questions about his fellow YouTuber.

The footage shows the Irish 33-year-old hooked up to a lie detector, while giving his honest opinions on MrBeast – the biggest name on the video streaming platform.

When asked about his content, Jacksepticeye said that MrBeast "ruined YouTube" because he made videos which were all about "views, money, and popularity."

TommyInnit also appears in the video, and when he asked if MrBeast ruined YouTube, Jacksepticeye replied: “Yes. Because it became more about views, money, and popularity than it did about having fun. If he had fun doing those videos, they'd be longer. We'd see the fun."

The clip quickly went viral, and MrBeast replied to him by taking issue with his comments.

"So, I, 'ruined YouTube' because I didn’t buy a mansion and sports cars and instead reinvested my $ into making content/ocused on doing good and inspiring kids to help people?" he wrote on Twitter.

"'If he had fun the videos would be longer.' What does that even mean, lol? You think I’d give up every hour of my life for 14 years if I didn’t have fun?”

He went on to say: "This clip is insanely disrespectful IMO (in my opinion) and obviously there is so much I could say about his content but I’ll just take the punches and be the bigger man. Sigh."

The disagreement understandably raised a lot of eyebrows among fans, but it now looks like the pair have managed to patch things up.

They both posted on Twitter, with an exchange that seemed to suggest they’d been chatting privately and were no longer unhappy with each other.

MrBeast posted a smiling emoji and said: “We messaged, we’re Gucci now”, followed by a smiling emoji.

Jacksepticeye then replied to the message with a cowboy and thumbs-up emoji.

