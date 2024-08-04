MrBeast's newest video hit with 'millions of dislikes' following Ava Tyson allegations

MrBeast's latest YouTube video has been hit with millions of dislikes and accusations that comments are being deleted as the creator releases his first video since the Ava Tyson controversy.

In July, long-term MrBeast collaborator Ava Kris Tyson was hit with allegations that she had sent inappropriate messages to a minor. The victim, who goes by the name of Lava, initially refuted the claims that Tyson had done anything wrong but then changed their statement and now "strongly condemns" messages that were sent and says they were "inappropriate and wrong".

Shortly after the allegations emerged Tyson announced that she was stepping away from the MrBeast YouTube channel. MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, did not immediately respond to the accusations but did eventually release a statement where he confirmed that an independent investigation would be launched into the "unacceptable acts."

Donaldson has since apologised for his own actions after it was understood that he made racist and homophobic remarks in a 2017 video which is now reportedly unlisted.

The controversies don't appear to have been ignored by his loyal fanbase and his latest video, where he challenges two people to 'Survive 100 Days In Nuclear Bunker, Win $500,000' has been hit with millions of dislikes.





Dexerto reports that MrBeast videos commonly get between 70-100k dislikes per video, an average which has increased in recent weeks. The new video though already has more than 1.7 million dislikes at the time of writing.



That being said, YouTube stopped monitoring dislikes on videos in 2021. The only way to get a view on dislikes is by using extensions like 'YouTube Dislike Viewer' which only provides estimates and can overinflate the numbers.

There are also accusations that certain comments on the video are being deleted that mention the controversy.





On top of this, contestants in Donaldson's new game, Beast Games, which he has teamed up with Amazon to make, have claimed that they are being underfed and deprived of adequate medical care.

