In the space of a few weeks, not long after MrBeast himself said he would run for US President if he was old enough, the brand has faced controversy, first with allegations surrounding Ava Kris Tyson and now with old videos resurfacing of Jimmy Donaldson making "inappropriate comments".

Donaldson has apologised again for comments made in a video from 2017 on his YouTube channel, which is now reported to be unlisted, where he is understood to have made racist and homophobic remarks.

It's reported he made a homophobic slur before he allegedly answered a question about "selling a black person for $400".

Donaldson allegedly replied: "The most I'd pay is $300. Sorry, $400 is just out of my price range for that type of stuff."

These specific comments have sparked fresh outrage on social media and a Donaldson spokesperson responded in a statement to The Associated Press (AP).

The statement said: "When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny.

"Over the years he has repeatedly apologised and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language.

"After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world."

Ava Kris Tyson had ties cut with MrBeast following allegations she groomed a minor / @kristyson, Instagram

It comes just days after the MrBeast brand became embroiled in a scandal involving co-host and regular contributor Tyson.

It was alleged she had groomed a minor.

Both Tyson and the alleged minor at the time have denied the allegations but MrBeast said he had "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel and any association with MrBeast" and a third party investigation would be taking place.

