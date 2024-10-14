MrBeast is no stranger to filming huge videos with unique challenges on grand scales and getting a lot of famous faces involved along the way.

His latest viral video posted on October 12 called "7 Days Exploring an Underground City" is no exception as it features stars such as IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Logan Paul and loads more.

The most subscribed YouTuber's latest video starts with him and a small team exploring what he describes as an "underground city".

It's Salina Turda in Romania, a salt mine that's famous for being the world's most impressive underground formation created by humans.

The team stays there for seven days and at the start of each new day, a famous star gets added, including IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, Sam and Colby, Vikkstar, JiDion and LazarBeam.

In the video, MrBeast said: "This city is built inside a mine dating back over a thousand years and with countless uncharted tunnels and chambers, who knows what horrors we'll run into.

"During World War II, when Romania was getting bombed, thousands of people would hide here and now just a bunch of YouTubers live here."

The team explores the "underground city" through the week experiencing some cool stuff along the way, along with the usual twists and pranks of course, and MrBeast gave his verdict as everyone sits around a campfire at the end.

"My favourite part was just dragging all these YouTubers to the middle of nowhere deep underground and forcing them to hang out with me, it was a lot of fun," MrBeast joked.

"I'm grateful for y'all coming out, thank you so much."

And viewers in the comments couldn't believe the cast MrBeast managed to pull together.

One said: "Ain't no party like a MrBeast party."

"CHANDLER'S COMEBACK = YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS," commented another.

