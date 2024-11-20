Where is the My New Character 'chill guy' meme from?

A meme from 2023 is making the rounds again, which has left many people wondering where it’s originally come from.

The My New Character meme — also known as the ‘chill guy’ — was originally made and shared by X / Twitter user @phillipbankss in October 2023.

It’s an illustrated image of an anthropomorphic dog wearing a snug jumper, red shoes and blue jeans - and we can’t forget the smug smile.

The original artist described his work as ‘a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f**k’, and it quickly went viral.

This dog has resonated with countless people across the world, and now netizens on X, TikTok and beyond have shared their own versions of the meme.

The humble dog meme has even made a splash in videos, where user @xssume uploaded a viral version of the meme showing the dog standing in a field of grass while giving life lessons about ‘connecting with other humans’.

My New Character is a meme people are obsessed with / @phillipbankss/X

Some of the new interpretations feature the same cartoon dog transplanted onto different backgrounds, others show him in new costumes. There are also people who decided to share their own thoughts and life advice from the perspective of the dog.

The OG creator has also shared new versions of the meme he created, including a festive Christmas version in which the dog AKA the ‘chill guy’ is wearing a Christmas jumper and is standing with his hands in his pockets in front of a fireplace.

And in February this year, the creator shared a version of the meme showing the dog from behind.

Check out some of the viral memes below:





