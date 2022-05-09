Two newsreaders gave an unintentionally hilarious report about World Naked Gardening Day - and it quickly went viral.

On Friday (6 May), Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia host Alex Holley took to her Twitter to share the conversation she and fellow host Mike Jerrick discussed that day. He even threw in what seemed like cheeky gardening tool references.

“Tomorrow is World Naked Gardening Day, Jerrick said. “I need to know - is there a naked gardening club in Philly?”

“Mike would like to join,” Holley jokingly added.

“I’d like to see the hoes and the rakes, trowels, and all the equipment they use,” Jerrick says with a chuckle as Holley covers her face with her hands.

“My heart stopped for a second. Yeah, the gardening tools,” Holley continued to say while laughing.

People took to the comments to express how funny and entertaining the moment was.

One wrote: “Mike was quick with that response! [He’s smart tho he kept naming tools…lmfao! Mike going to the club with presents for all!”

“Respect, he risked it all for this joke,” another added.

A third wrote: “Lmao yes! Once he [gets] them laughing he just keeps going! They have one of the best morning shows! @AlexHolleyFOX29.”

Someone else jokingly added: “He got a raise.”

In other accidentally hysterical television moments, a huge advertisement for a strip club drove past ABC journalist Richard Willingham when he explained to Australian viewers how the Victorian government was planning to finance mental health project.

The massive LED billboard was attached to a truck and advertised free entry at the Spearmint Rhino strip club on King Street in Melbourne.

The club said it provides “world-class service and the finest strippers” and is supposedly open every night.

