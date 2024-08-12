A YouTuber has had their stream taken down amid an attempt to break the World Record for no sleep.

Thanks to live-streaming technology, some interesting moments have been shared on camera in real-time, like the moment a streamer almost lost his eye in a freak wood-chopping accident.

While some incidents are a complete surprise, YouTuber Norme knew exactly what they wanted to do as they attempted to live-stream themselves breaking the world record for consecutive days without sleep.

Norme was over 250 hours into his “no sleep” attempt when the platform removed his stream.

The record he was attempting to break was set by Randy Gardner, who stayed awake for 264 hours in 1964. The record has already been beaten before and the Guinness World Record no longer recognises it, as it is deemed to be too dangerous to try.

That didn’t stop Norme, who hopped from platform to platform as he continued to get banned from each one for trying to stream the challenge.

After being banned from YouTube, Norme moved the stream to Kick to try and finish off his attempt but was pretty quickly banned from that platform too.

He eventually finished his attempt on the platform Rumble and allegedly reached his aim of staying up for 264 hours and 24 minutes.

Posts on his X/Twitter seemed to suggest someone called an ambulance as people in paramedic uniforms appeared to come to his door.

After claiming to break the world record, Norme is now filming a “WORLD’S LONGEST SLEEP STREAM” on Twitch.

