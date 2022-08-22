A couple allegedly partook in a sex act in the stands during an Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners baseball game - and now the police are investigating.

On Sunday (21 August), the two fans were accused of getting busy at some point during the Athletics' tilt with the Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum in California.

But then, someone in another area of the stadium appeared to get a video of the pair doing bits in one of the last rows of the venue seating.

The footage, which was uploaded to Twitter, seemingly appeared to show the woman performing oral sex on the man.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game." MPsMP4s/Twitter

People on the platform took to the comments to pass jokes about the scene.

One person wrote: "More action in the stands [than] on the field."

"Last row, so it's close to the mile-high club," another added.

A third who joked that she dropped something added: "She probably dropped her lipstick and is trying to find it."

An Oakland Police Department spokesperson told TMZ Sports that cops are privy to the allegations and have launched a probe into the situation.

"The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game," the spokesperson told the outlet.

If they are charged and convicted, TMZ Sports further reported that the offenses are a 6-month long prison sentence or a fine of up to $1,000.

As far as the gameplay, Oakland ultimately prevailed against the Mariners 5-3.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.