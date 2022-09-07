Barack and Michelle Obama's official White House portraits were unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, leading to mixed reaction from people.



President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented the official portraits for the Obamas, something typically done by the president's successor.

Famously, Trump refused to host a ceremony unveiling the Obamas' portraits. But six years later, the Obamas are getting their moment.

Mr. Obama's portrait was painted by Robert McCurdy while Mrs. Obama's was done by Sharon Sprung. Both were commissioned by the White House Historical Association.

The paintings will join the gallery of other official portraits in White House Collection.

As the portraits were unveiled people shared their thoughts on them, there were mixed reviews to the portraits being completed by different artists.

"I'm partial to the first lady's portrait, tbh," Sam Stein wrote on Twitter.

"It's a lovely painting of Michelle, the first lady, but Pres. Obama should have had his portrait painted. They don't look like they go together and it would be nice to have a painting," Sari tweeted.

At the unveiling, Mr. Obama thanked McCurdy for 'taking on a difficult subject' and joked that he "refused my request to make my ears smaller."



He also thanked Sprung for capturing 'everything he loves' about Mrs. Obama.

In her remarks, Mrs. Obama told people that their portraits are a reminder that "there is a place for everyone in this country."

"What we are looking at today -- a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and stay-at-home mom -- what we are seeing is a reminder there is a place for everyone in this country," she said.

Some people confused the official White House portraits to the Obamas' portraits for the National Portrait Gallery which were released in 2018.



