Barack and Michelle Obama's official White House portraits were unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, leading to mixed reaction from people.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented the official portraits for the Obamas, something typically done by the president's successor.
Famously, Trump refused to host a ceremony unveiling the Obamas' portraits. But six years later, the Obamas are getting their moment.
Mr. Obama's portrait was painted by Robert McCurdy while Mrs. Obama's was done by Sharon Sprung. Both were commissioned by the White House Historical Association.
The paintings will join the gallery of other official portraits in White House Collection.
As the portraits were unveiled people shared their thoughts on them, there were mixed reviews to the portraits being completed by different artists.
\u201c@Phil_Lewis_ Michelle is perfect, but I hate how Barack doesn't have a beautiful backdrop behind him.\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1662572999
\u201cThe blank background behind Barack Obama is so perfect.\n\nHis presidency was met with so much indifference. So much scrutiny.\n\nThis is his bold way of stating, \u201cI can\u2019t make everyone happy. Neutrality is my choice. I am who you make me out to be.\u201d\u201d— Boss Geller (@Boss Geller) 1662580409
"I'm partial to the first lady's portrait, tbh," Sam Stein wrote on Twitter.
"It's a lovely painting of Michelle, the first lady, but Pres. Obama should have had his portrait painted. They don't look like they go together and it would be nice to have a painting," Sari tweeted.
\u201c@Phil_Lewis_ The portrait of Barack Obama is photorealistic. The portrait of Michelle Obama seems somehow \u201cflat\u201d to me, sort of like some of Gaugin\u2019s portraits from Tahiti.\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1662572999
At the unveiling, Mr. Obama thanked McCurdy for 'taking on a difficult subject' and joked that he "refused my request to make my ears smaller."
He also thanked Sprung for capturing 'everything he loves' about Mrs. Obama.
In her remarks, Mrs. Obama told people that their portraits are a reminder that "there is a place for everyone in this country."
"What we are looking at today -- a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and stay-at-home mom -- what we are seeing is a reminder there is a place for everyone in this country," she said.
\u201cSomething that will mean ALOT to Black people across the country: Former First Lady Michelle Obama wearing braids at the unveiling of her official White House portrait.\u201d— Eugene Daniels (@Eugene Daniels) 1662574326
Some people confused the official White House portraits to the Obamas' portraits for the National Portrait Gallery which were released in 2018.
