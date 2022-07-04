A 'wanted' OnlyFans model was arrested for allegedly fly-tipping eight years ago.

Heather Underwood, 32, from Staffordshire, was locked away in a police cell after an officer knocked at her door last Thursday (30 June) with a warrant for her arrest. Underwood was left "shaken up" and "embarrassed" by the ordeal and said she had no idea that the police were looking for her.

The police reportedly told the mum-of-two that the warrant dated back to 2014 and related to when she left black bin bags next to her bins, reports Stoke-on-Trent Live.

She explained how she had moved into the property in 2014, and the previous tenants had left no space in her rubbish bins. Subsequently, she had no option but to place the bags next to the containers.

The following day, Underwood said she received a letter from Stoke-on-Trent City Council that the bags had been ripped open, and they were forced to clean the mess.

She told the outlet: "I was taken to the magistrates' court in Newcastle, announced as a prisoner, and taken to the cells. I was allowed one phone call at the police station, and I called my mum, and she came to the court.

"I was just trying to comply and get it sorted. It got completely thrown out. They came to my cell and told me to just go home at about 2.30pm.

"I had spent time in the cells, being treated like a criminal. I was nervous and anxious, and then in the afternoon, they just let me go. It was a big waste of time and money."

The OnlyFans creator, who posts under the username xHeather30x, says she missed out on a day's pay of around £200. She said: "I'm a single mum, I rely on this. I think people think OnlyFans is quick buck, but it's a full-time job and to lose a day's work is a lot of money. It has cost me."

"I'd planned to make some content, such as pictures and video, and it would have made anything from £100 to £200. If I'd had time I would have done some webcamming, and that's another £100."

The court confirmed that the fly-tipping allegation and the alleged breach of bail were discontinued.



A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended an address in Knutton on Thursday, June 30, to execute an arrest warrant. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to answer to court/police bail. She appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on the same day."

Indy100 reached out to Stoke-on-Trent City Council for comment.

