Parents are obsessed with YouTuber mum teaching children to talk

A YouTuber, who teaches toddlers to talk, has become an internet phenomenon with over two million subscribers.

Rachel Griffin Accurso (username @msrachel) frequently posts baby and toddler learning videos that encourage children to talk and learn letters, colours, numbers and animal sounds.

The teacher first started sharing her techniques online after her son Thomas experienced a speech delay. She uses methods recommended by therapists and early childhood experts, backed by tons of research.

Rachel opened up about her experience with her son, whose first word, "mama", was at almost three years old.

"I had waited for that for so long, and, as a parent, you want to do anything you can to help them – and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay."



The mother endlessly searched online for ways to help him but highlighted an apparent lack of resources.

"A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son," she added. "I kept searching for this show for him and we couldn't find it, so I was like, maybe we can try to create it and maybe it would help more kids."

Rachel, who has a masters in music education from NYU and is getting a second masters in early childhood education, also has music classes and episodes that teach sign language.

One of her interactive videos racked up a staggering 34 million views.

What's more impressive is that she and her husband, Broadway composer Aron, creates every video from their one bedroom apartment.





