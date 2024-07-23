With the 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, social media has turned its attention to the Olympic Village, where athletes are housed during the prestigious event. More specifically, the 'anti-sex' beds that are made from cardboard.

Diver Tom Daley gave his 1.4 million TikTok followers a glimpse into his room, demonstrating how sturdy the bed structure actually is.

"Rêvez vos exploits de demain," the headboard reads, translating to: "Dream about your achievements of tomorrow."

"This is cardboard," the Olympian says. "Then you’ve got the mattress and then this cardboard with the mattress on top with a mattress topper. And then, we get our own Paris ‘24 [comforter]."

"Tom answered the question we ACTUALLY wanted to know," one viewer quipped, while another fellow TikToker chimed in: "I’ll never understand lol like why can they at least provide a bed for world-class athletes. Make no sense!! Like, clear out a hotel or something. Wild."





Australian tennis players Daria Saville and Ellen Perez also posted an Instagram reel 'testing out' the beds with a series of amusing activities, including squat jumping and doing the worm.

The viral news soon spread over to X/Twitter, where people were left scratching their heads.

"These are the fittest young people in the world, sure as hell they’ll find a way," one person joked.

Another added: "Imagine thinking that a small narrow bed is going to stop these superhumans from doing whatever they want."

Meanwhile, one X user was a fan: "Lowkey I’m tryna sleep in those Olympic Village cardboard beds. Look comfy as hell. The whole village looks cosy and calm fr. Might just join the Olympics."













Despite 'anti-sex' speculation, Olympic organisers lifted the lid on the real reason behind the cardboard beds.



In May, Olympic organizers told Reuters: "We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020, but for Paris 2024, the choice of these beds for the Olympic & Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the Games."

