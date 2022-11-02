Just like the loveable honey-eating Winnie the Pooh becoming the subject of a horror film, another children's classic character is joining the ranks of fright - Peter Pan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is creating a sequel for the now-sinister bear, but he also is working on Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.

Peter Pan was developed by Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1902 and was adapted into an original Disney animated movie in 1953 and a live-action film in 2003.

The kid's version of the story centres around Pan, a young, free-spirited and mischievous boy in Neverland who never grows up.

He also spends his time with his sidekick, a fairy named Tinker Bell, and the Lost Boys, and they take on adventures exploring and encountering others, such as pirates and mermaids.

One day, Pan meets a young girl named Wendy and her brothers, John and Michael.

And after Pan taught them to fly, the group then headed to Neverland, where they came to blows with the evil pirate Captain Hook, Pan's archnemesis.

However, the upcoming film won't really be for children. Not much of what the film's plot will be has been revealed, nor when production will begin.

But IMDb notes that Pan will be "reimagined with a horrific twist."

In the meantime, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is set to hit movie theatres on 15 February in the US. The UK release will be at a later time.

Speaking with Indy100 in May, Frake-Waterfield said that the Blood and Honey production took roughly ten days to create.

The film's plot also follows Pooh and his pal Piglet, who grow increasingly "hungry and feral" because Christopher Robin decided to part ways with them because he's at university and has a girlfriend.

"Eventually, they had to eat Eeyore to survive. Christopher returns and discovered his old feral friends are no longer what they seem," he explained.

Blood and Honey is also set to star Craig David Dowsett as Winnie, Chris Cordell as Piglet, and Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice.

This version of the sweet bear turned rotten is not to be confused with the Disney-licensed character.

On 1 January, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain, meaning anyone who wants to add their own flair to the bear can.

