People are saying their childhood is "ruined" after finding out about the upcoming Winnie the Poohhorror movie.

The film, directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and titled Winne the Pooh: Blood and Honey, shows the joyful honey-eating bear gone sinister.

Pooh is no longer the cartoon bear that many are accustomed to seeing; instead, he is a man in a contorted Winnie mask.

Jagged Edge Productions have teased people with photos from the movie. One shows Winnie behind the wheel of a car, appearing to drive.

Another showed a woman who appeared to be in a hot tub with her eyes closed as Pooh and Piglet stood behind her, seemingly waiting for the opportunity to cause havoc.

The AA Milne series is now out of copyright, meaning that creators can use their own interpretation of the bear and his friends in commercial works.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The production's official Twitter account revealed the film would be released later this year.



People took to social media to share how the upcoming film is now ruining everything they thought about the character from childhood.

One wrote on Facebook: "Pooh will never be seen the same again."

"The world has become a horrible place," another quipped, while a third added a plea: "For the love of God no."

Someone else added: "Why would they do this, Winnie The POOH Was Harmless."

In conversation with Indy100, Waterfield said that the production for the film took around ten days to create.

The plot also follows Pooh and Piglet, who become "hungry and feral" due to Christopher Robin "cutting them off due to his new girlfriend and University."

"Eventually, they had to eat Eeyore to survive. Christopher returns and discovered his old feral friends are no longer what they seem," he said.

Blood and Honey is also said to star Craig David Dowsett as Winnie, Chris Cordell as Piglet, and Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice to name a few.

Elsewhere it's worth noting that the sweet bear turned sour is not to be confused with the Disney licensed character.

On January 1, Winnie the Pooh (with the exception of Tigger) entered the public domain. This means that anyone who feels compelled to could put a spin on the classic bear.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.