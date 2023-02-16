A photo of one aeroplane passenger’s TV screen taken during the Superbowl has gone viral, with them labelled “a menace to society”.

On Sunday 12 February, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl LVII. The game was watched by over 100 million Americans, but it seems not everyone was interested in tuning in.

One aeroplane passenger caught some heat after a picture of a packed flight showed that they were the only one not watching the football game and instead had a film on.

An image shared on Twitter showed rows of people on a plane watching the game on their individual TV screens. But, another image zoomed in on a screen of someone instead watching the rom-com movie Hitch, starring Will Smith.

The pictures were posted with the caption: “The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed. A menace to society.”

The tweet has received more than 37,600 likes and has been viewed over 3.1 million times. In the comments, many came to the defence of the passenger.

One person argued: “The big game happens every year. Getting a chance to watch Hitch on the plane happens a whole lot less frequently.”

Another suggested: “He’s just watching Hitch until Rihanna’s halftime show.”

Someone else added: “If you booked a flight during the Super Bowl you absolutely do not care about the Super Bowl. Everyone should be watching Hitch on this plane.”

"Respect to this guy, greatest rom-com of all time," someone else wrote.

Rather than a “menace to society”, the passenger was also described by someone else as the “coolest guy on the plane”.

