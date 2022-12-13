Pope issues terrifying warning for future of humanity

Pope Francis recently issued a terrifying warning for humanity, noting that there are dark times ahead.

During mass at the Vatican on Sunday (11 December), the Pope, 85, shared his vision of the world that has "destruction and desolation" given the UK's cost of living crisis, the Russia's war with Ukraine, and famine to name a few.

The mass was held to celebrate the holy mass on the feast of Our Lady Guadalupe, which was officially yesterday (12 December).

The day, which is a national holiday in Mexico, is the day the Virgin Mary appeared to a young man named Saint Juan Diego in Mexico City in 1531.

The Pope began by saying Guadalupe is being celebrated in a "difficult" and "bitter" time.

"It is a bitter time, filled with the rumbling of war, growing injustice, famine, poverty, and suffering," he said.

"And although this horizon seems bleak and disconcerting, with omens of even greater destruction and desolation, his divine love and his coming down to us tell us that this too is a propitious time of salvation," the Pope added, referencing Christmas and God.

The religious leader also urged the congregation to be there for others who are generally forgotten by "consumerist and indifferent societies."

Elsewhere, to commemorate the holiday, the Pope said Virgin Mary welcomes people to cast aside their "'prejudices and fears" that dwell in their hearts and to trust in the lord.

"As believers in Christ, it is our responsibility to be credible witnesses of the love of Jesus Christ and decisive protagonists in building a new culture," he added.

