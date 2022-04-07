Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag brought to him from Bucha

Pope Francis kissed a Ukrainian flag covered in writing and symbols which had been brought to him from Bucha, before condemning the ongoing crisis.

"Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent! Stop sowing death and destruction," the Pope told his weekly audience at the Vatican.

As he held up the flag, he invited refugee children up onto the stage and said: "These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

