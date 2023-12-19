Primark shoppers baffled over viral dress 'costing £100'

Stunned Primark shoppers turned to TikTok after one user spotted a dress in store 'costing £100' – but there's more to it.

In a viral clip making rounds online, one Primark fan shared a short clip of a plain black dress in collaboration with Rita Ora.

"I was in Primark, as you can see, the Rita Ora collection – I really like this dress. Can you see that price tag? £100," she told her 780,000 viewers.

Inevitably, the price sparked a debate in the comments as Primark is known to be an affordable fast fashion brand.

One joked: "Is this a Guinness world record for the most expensive item in Primark?"

Meanwhile, the video creator said: "Nearly fell on the floor!! I walked past it and thought “Oo it’s nice..does that say only £10?! WAIT £100?!”"

Another humoured how they'd "want Rita Ora to have worn it for that price," and she wasn't far off. The limited edition dress was worn by the singer at The Fashion Awards earlier this month.

While the dress-in-question sparked a debate in the comments, it turns out the £100 price tag is simply an innocent tagging error.

A Primark spokesperson told Indy100: "The dress featured is a limited-edition run of the bespoke Primark dress Rita Ora wore recently on the red carpet. The dress retails at £50 and has been sold in selected Primark stores and through Click + Collect, with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now.

"The price displayed on the dresses shown in the video is incorrect – this should have been removed and corrected prior to being put on the shop floor, however, the dress will have scanned at £50 when paying at the till, so no customer will have been overcharged."





Speaking about the collaboration, Ora said it was a "dream come true," adding: "I’ve loved seeing everyone rock the first collection, and I’m so excited to share the next stage of our journey just in time for the holidays.

"For me, the holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones and enjoying those winter nights out. With this new collection, I hope people can find a few pieces that truly help them look and feel their best."

