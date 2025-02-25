Queen reveals she has adopted rescue puppy

The Queen has adopted a rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken by the death of her beloved dog Beth.

Camilla revealed the addition to her canine family when she met a fellow dog lover in Canterbury at an event celebrating the life of the city’s famous literary heroine, Aphra Behn.

The 17th century author was a celebrity in her day, well known for her plays, novels and poems, and the Queen unveiled a statue of the writer outside the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge, a library, museum and gallery.

The Queen unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn, who is considered to be the first professional female writer in the English language (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson

Camilla toured the building, meeting various local groups, and when she saw Fergie, a golden retriever guide dog whose partially-sighted owner Susan Mason was taking part in a “sensing culture” class, she could not resist giving the canine’s belly a rub.

She told Ms Mason, 66, from Herne Bay, Kent: “I’ve just got a new puppy who’s eight weeks old.”

When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: “You may well ask. A bit of everything. It’s a rescue dog.”

She added: “It’s called Moley – looks just like a mole.”

Camilla spoke to members of the public during her engagement in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Buckingham Palace posted the news of the death of the Queen’s dog on social media last November alongside a montage of images of the royal pet, with the message describing the joy the animal brought to Camilla.

The post read: “A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, was adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, just like her other rescue dog, Bluebell.

It is understood new puppy Moley is also from Battersea, the famous animal rescue centre in south London Camilla supports as patron, and could well be small in stature like a Jack Russell, known for their big personalities.

The Queen met children undertaking an Aphra Benn workshop at the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson

During her tour of the library and museum, Camilla chatted to children learning about changes in producing the written word, from typewriters to early computers, and others listening to a reading of Michael Morpurgo’s book There Once Is A Queen.

In the library section she was pleased to see her son Tom Parker Bowles’ book, Cooking And The Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria To King Charles III, on display along with novels from her Reading Room book club.

The Queen said: “It started as a book club and became a charity. I’ve got quite a lot of followers all around the world, which is really encouraging.”

Camilla met dozens of members of the public during her visit to Canterbury (Chris Jackson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Chris Jackson

After actors performed an extract from Behn’s play The Rover, Gyles Brandreth, president of the Aphra Behn Society, delivered a short overview of the writer’s life before reading one of her poems.

Before leaving Canterbury Camilla went on an extensive meet-and-greet, shaking hands with more 200 people lining crash barriers, including Eliza, the two-year-old granddaughter of Kate Handley, 68, from Canterbury.