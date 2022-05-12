Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Quordle has become one of the most popular Wordle-inspired games on the web.

Launched just three months ago, the viral puzzle game has catapulted to success. Six weeks ago, Quordle claimed there were 500,000 daily players. Now, there's a staggering two million per day.

Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. The premise of the game gets easier after a few practices – though it's harder to maintain a streak.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

The answers for 12 May are:



Waste

Crave

Haunt

Young

Didn't guess correctly? There are always these incredible Wordle alternatives to have a crack at.

