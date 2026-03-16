The real reason you've seen Kylie Jenner wearing her Schiaparelli Oscars dress before

The Academy Awards have become the crown jewel of awards season for a reason.

There's great movies, great food, and most importantly, great fashion - including gowns that have been months in the making.

However, among Gwyneth Paltrow in Giorgio Armani and Teyana Taylor in Chanel, you may have missed that Kylie Jenner's cherry red Schiaparelli number has been worn before...kind-of.

The 28-year-old was at the Oscars supporting boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, and wore a custom, plunging floor-length gown with a keyhole cutout and metallic finish.

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"Jessica who?", she captioned the post debuting the dress, nodding to Jessica Rabbit.

She later shared her moodboard for Daniel Roseberry's creation on Instagram, referencing the colour of a Ferrari.

But, if you think the dress looks familiar - that's because it is.

Jenner actually wore a version of the same dress in a different colour back in 2023, and quite recently publicly spoke about her lust to wear it again.

Kylie Jenner

Its first iteration was in honour of Paris Fashion Week, where it came adorned in thousands of sequins and in a high-shine silver sheen.

Despite the photo of her wearing it racking up 5.2 million likes on Instagram, in 2025, she spoke on Vogue's 'My Life in Looks' about how it was her "favourite look of all time", and that she'd love to wear it again.

"I definitely felt the most beautiful I've ever felt in my life, this night", she says.

Jenner went on to discuss her relationship with Roseberry and her confidence in trusting his vision: "Any time I’m trying to figure out what to wear to an event, I’m like, ‘Should I just wear the keyhole dress again?'...I think I need another moment in this dress, or maybe another colour. Daniel, call me.”





Just four months on, here we are, and it would seem the reimagined dress has gone down pretty well, too.

"My heart just skipped a beat", sister, Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments of an Instagram post, while Kris Jenner chimed in with 10 red love hearts.

While Chalamet didn't manage to secure the Oscar for Marty Supreme, this won't be an awards show to forget in a hurry.

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