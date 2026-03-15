Trump’s seven word statement on Iran war leaves people in disbelief

Donald Trump was asked when the war with Iran would end, and his seven-word statement has done little to ease worries among his critics.

It comes as the US deploys thousands of troops and more warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up on the Strait of Hormuz. At least 2,000 people have been killed since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, leading to a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Now, Trump has done nothing to reassure US citizens that the war will end soon, with Trump saying it will only end “when I feel it in my bones”.

Trump spoke to Brian Kilmeade during an appearance on Fox News on Friday, and also claimed that the economy will “bounce right back” as soon as the war is over.

“We had the greatest economy in history, and we still do. Oh, this will bounce right back. When it’s over ― and I don’t think it’s going to be long ― when it’s over, this is going to bounce right back, so fast.”

“When are you going to know when it’s over?” Kilmeade asked about the war.

“When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones.”

The statement left many on social media in disbelief.

One commentator wrote: "I must have missed the 'feel it in my bones' war powers part of the Constitution."

"Just imagine if a woman political leader said she was life and death decisions based on a feeling," another wrote.





It comes after Trump made the suggestion that rising oil prices due to the Iran war is actually a good thing, leaving people absolutely baffled .

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