Starship's 'rapid unscheduled disassembly' has become an instant meme

Starship, the most powerful space rocket ever developed, built by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, has successfully launched.

The 120-metre-tall vehicle lifted off from SpaceX Starbase in the US state of Texas.

The test flight will last 1.5 hours, and although designed to be reusable and land on solid ground, the vehicle will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Although the rocket successfully launched and made it into the air, the booster rocket, Super Heavy, appeared to have failed to separate.

This saw the launch end in an explosion high in the atmosphere.

SpaceX said Starship experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation”.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX congratulated his team "on an exciting test launch of Starship" adding that they "learned a lot for next test launch in a few months."

Although the launch captured the imagination of a lot of people the use of the phrase "rapid unscheduled disassembly" soon started trending with people amused at this polite way of describing an explosion.





















































