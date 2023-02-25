This slice of avocado on toast looks exactly like Jabba the Hutt

A slice of avocado on toast is captivating Reddit users because it looks a lot like Jabba the Hutt.

A picture of the toast has recently resurfaced on the social media platform and people immediately commented to say it looked like the Star Wars character.

One person called it a "Jabbacado" while another said "Jabba the guac".

Another joked: "Why is your toast telling me to bring him solo?"

The post was originally whacked on the platform a few years back when it was also compared to the character from the famous franchise.

Meanwhile, others said it looked a bit like a spooky ghost from Ghostbusters.

Avocado on toast has in recent years become a stick to beat millennials with with people claiming that if they ate less of the product they could afford deposits for houses - absurdly.

But fair play - we're sure some people would pay quite a lot of money indeed for a slice that looks as unique as this one does...

