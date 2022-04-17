The government has introduced a new requirement to tackle obesity: adding calories to restaurant menus – and not everyone is pleased about it.

Since April 6, you may have noticed a subtle change in restaurants, cafes and takeaway stores with more than 250 staff. They must print calorie information on menus, websites and delivery platforms.

The rule was proposed last May as part of a government plan to address obesity in England after it was found nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of adults are considered overweight. Additionally, one in three children is also classed as overweight by the time they leave primary school.

The calorie transparency rule encourages consumers to make "healthier" and well-informed choices when dining out.

However, the move has received widespread backlash from restaurants, eating disorder charities and TikTok users. So much so, it has sparked a furious trend on the platform.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Viral clips flooded the platform, using the audio of Stormzy's Vossi Bop – more specifically, the line that says: "F*** the government and f*** Boris."



The TikTok videos were inundated with fellow users' takes on the requirement.





@mightbeasb Oh boris





One believed it was a rule that no one asked for. Alternatively, they suggested: "They should have like a QR code that would give you the calorie information on the menu, so u can see if you want, but they’re not in your face."

A second agreed and said "It should be on a separate menu 100%".





@emma__3213 eds will be on the rise #fthegovernmentandfboris #edrecocery #newlaws #ukgovernment #caloriescount #fypシ





However, one believed the requirement to be a "small sacrifice to stop the obesity crisis which is ending loads of people's lives prematurely don’t you think."

Meanwhile, another TikTok believes the new requirement will cause incredible damage.





@drecovering_ the damage this’ll do #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #SixNationsRugby #JDAirMaxMode #GameTok #DayMeNightMe #CloseYourRings #edawareness #anarecoveryy #mentalhealthmatters #recoveryispossible #trauma #ptsd #calories #menus #government #boris





One comment said: "To anyone reading this you can ask for a menu without calories, as they do still have to provide menus without that information at request."

While another user said the first thing they thought about was "all the kids and people with eating disorders."

A third reiterated: "I saw it all on a childrens menu the other day. I know it’s for health and stuff but it’s seriously damaging."

A separate TikTok poked fun at the new rule, saying "When you know you have consumed over 2,000 calories in one sitting – TY Boris xoxo".





@emzandmilz Doing bits for our mental health #fyp #uni #spoons









A survey conducted by Public Health England found that 79 per cent of respondents think menus should list the number of calories in food and drinks.

Tom Quinn, of eating disorder charity Beat, says the charity is “extremely disappointed” by the move.

He told PA: “We know from the people we support that including calories on menus can contribute to harmful eating disorder thoughts and behaviours worsening.

“For instance, it can increase a fixation on restricting calories for those with anorexia or bulimia, or increase feelings of guilt for those with binge-eating disorder. There is also very limited evidence that the legislation will lead to changed eating habits among the general population.”

Quinn explained that 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder and the pandemic has contributed to more people than ever needing support.

He continued: “Beat has continually asked the Government to consider the impact on people affected by eating disorders and to take an evidence-based approach when creating health policies.

“This should involve consulting eating disorder clinicians and experts by experience at every stage of the process.”





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

