Piers Morgan launched his new TalkTV show Uncensored on Monday (April 25) with a surprise cameo from Ricky Gervais.

During the opening monologue, Morgan warned off any "snowflake" viewers and promised to "cancel 'cancel culture'". Ahead of his explosive interview with former president Donald Trump – where they discussed Putin, the 2020 election and Angela Merkel – Morgan said he had received many supportive messages in light of his new show.

Viewers were then shown a pre-recorded message from the comedian, wishing him good luck. Well, kind of.

In the video, Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”

He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said, ‘Do I have to mean it?’ They said ‘No’. I said ‘Good luck’.”

Viewers were surprised by the After Life star's cameo, with one candidly calling it "the worst thing he's done this year."



Broadcaster Nicky Clark then commented: “So far, so Piers Morgan Manifesto with an ironic video by Ricky Gervais. Thereby giving his fan base what they want, which is to flip cancel culture. But inoffensive enough not to enrage moderates.”



A third Twitter user said they wished "they weren't sober" for the segment.



"The opening of Piers Morgan’s show has 'cancel culture' and 'snowflake society' in the VT. And Morgan begins, 'As Nelson Mandela might have said it’s been a long walk to freedom of speech…' Then he goes straight into a video message from Ricky Gervais."

Another passionate user declared that he "Ricky Gervais has just go down in my opinion with his good luck message to Piers Morgan." They added: "Used to respect you, not so sure you deserve my respect anymore."

You can catch Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV at 8pm, Monday to Friday.

