Former chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty made tea for journalists waiting outside - and the mugs caught people's eye given their £38 ($43) price-tag.

As photographers gathered outside Sunak's London flat waiting for him to show his face following his resignation from parliament, his wife did make an appearance and took the time to show the media some hospitality.

In a video uploaded to ITV News Calendar'sTwitter, Murty came out with a tray of tea and biscuits. She placed it on a hastily-constructed table before dipping back inside.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Laser-focused viewers noticed that Murty, whose father is a billionaire, provided drinks in luxurious containers. Emma Lacey is the designer and maker of the mugs as mugs that are worth a pretty penny.

One wrote: "I love how they costed the mugs. Shady."

"And while our politicians resign, their wives make tea for the waiting press," another added.

A third thought it seemed a bit "out of touch" and wrote: "So out of touch. Why doesn't she have a collection of mugs that came free with Easter eggs and from Tool Station to give to tradesmen and other randoms?"

On Tuesday (5 June), Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet after the Christopher Pincher scandal.

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning," Sunak tweeted.

Javid also took to his Twitter andwrote, "It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Both of the former cabinet members indicated that they were unhappy with the way Johnson's government handled scandals, just as Downing Street confirmed that Johnson knew about allegations against Pincher in 2019.

It was something he had denied.

Elsewhere, Johnson has been hit with an increasing number of resignations and calls for him to step down.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.