And just like that... Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are gone.

On Tuesday, Javid and Sunak announced their resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet following the Christopher Pincher scandal, the latest in a series of scandal to hit Johnson's government this year.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience," Javid wrote on Twitter.

Moments later, Sunak submitted his letter of resignation and tweeted, "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Johnson has since moved to appoint Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor and Steve Barclay as health secretary.

Both men indicated in their letters they were displeased with the way Johnson's government has handled scandals just as Downing Street confirms Johnson knew about allegations against Pincher in 2019- something the Prime Minister denied.

Javid told the Prime Minister that the recent vote of confidence was a “moment for humility, grip and new direction”.



“I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Javid wrote in his letter.

"The country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party, and the Party is bigger than any one individual. I served you loyally and as a friend, but we all serve the country first," Javid's letter continued. “When made to choose between those loyalties there can only be one answer.”

In his letter, Sunak wrote he and Johnson had 'fundamentally different' approaches to government saying it had not been “conducted properly, competently and seriously".

Now, all eyes are on Johnson as people anticipate the Prime Minister's next move.

