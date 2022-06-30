Tory Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher sent Prime Minister Boris Johnson a letter of resignation claiming he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed [himself] and other people".

On Thursday, Pincher, 52, sent the letter of resignation as whip, seemingly referencing an event from the night prior at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party's private member club.

It opened with the startling words: "Last night I drank far too much," and continued: "I've embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and those concerned.

"I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip. I owe it you and the people I've caused upset to, to do this."

Witnesses told BBCthat Pincher was "extremely drunk" on Wednesday night although it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to The Sun, Pincher allegedly groped two men - although this claim has not been substantiated.

In 2017, Pincher was accused of making unwanted advances at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story. Pincher resigned as the assistant whip however he was cleared of any accusations after an investigation.

Pincher was first elected in 2010 as MP for Tamworth and re-elected in December 2019.

"I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support form the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation," Pincher's letter reads.

"It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty's Government," the letter concluded.

