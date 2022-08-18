People have jumped to Finnish PM Sanna Marin's defence after she faced backlash because of a clip of her partying.
The clip-in-question appears to be from Instagram Stories.
Iltalehti newspaper reports that several other Finnish public figures featured in the dancing video, including singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Ms Marin’s Social Democratic Party.
“Based on the videos, it is not possible to say for sure when and where they were filmed,” the newspaper wrote.
“It looks like the videos were taken in a private apartment. Iltalehti could not reach Marin or her staff on Wednesday evening to comment on the videos. Marin’s partying and social media publicity, which differs from the traditional style of prime minister, has attracted a lot of attention and discussion.”
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cFinland\u2019s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.\n\nShe has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.\n\nThe critics say it\u2019s not fitting for a PM.\u201d— Visegr\u00e1d 24 (@Visegr\u00e1d 24) 1660771724
Speaking about the clip, Finland's prime minister said she was aware she was being filmed but upset it got leaked.
"I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]," she said.
Critics slammed the PM, with one Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter calling her a "celebrity a** kisser" who "seems to love surrounding herself with celebrities and likes to pose on social media."
Opposition party leader, Riikka Purra, said she should take a voluntary drug test, adding there is a "shadow of doubt" over Marin.
Supporters of the PM have since turned to Twitter to defend her dancing, with one saying: "That's the issue?!? Jesus christ can she be pm here".
"It makes me like her even more," another added, while a third reiterated: "She seems cool asf".
\u201c\ud83c\udfb8\ud83c\udfb8Rock on #Finland \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee\n\nWe need more, not less of this in this world we share\n\n@MarinSanna "Dance to the music of life" \ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\udfb5\ud83c\udfb6\u201d— Christopher Burgess (@Christopher Burgess) 1660830060
\u201cIn what kind of utopia is "too much dancing" your big scandal\u201d— Steve Reilly (@Steve Reilly) 1660829891
\u201cShocking stuff altogether.\n\nWoman Enjoys Herself At A Party With Friends In Her Free Time\u201d— Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera) 1660821479
\u201cThis is the dumbest controversy ever, like how dare this woman present herself in a light that makes her seem like an actual human being \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Just Suomio \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Just Suomio \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1660817612
\u201cit's true it's not fitting for a PM. it's only fitting for an absolute Queen \ud83d\udc51\u201d— B\u00e9atrice Leydier (@B\u00e9atrice Leydier) 1660816090
\u201cThis just in: 36-year-old socialises in a manner typical of 36-year-olds\u201d— Gavan Reilly (@Gavan Reilly) 1660811775
\u201cA 36 year old woman has friends and likes to dance - what a scandal!!\u201d— GatherSisters (@GatherSisters) 1660797364
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.