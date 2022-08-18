People have jumped to Finnish PM Sanna Marin's defence after she faced backlash because of a clip of her partying.

The clip-in-question appears to be from Instagram Stories.

Iltalehti newspaper reports that several other Finnish public figures featured in the dancing video, including singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Ms Marin’s Social Democratic Party.



“Based on the videos, it is not possible to say for sure when and where they were filmed,” the newspaper wrote.

“It looks like the videos were taken in a private apartment. Iltalehti could not reach Marin or her staff on Wednesday evening to comment on the videos. Marin’s partying and social media publicity, which differs from the traditional style of prime minister, has attracted a lot of attention and discussion.”

Speaking about the clip, Finland's prime minister said she was aware she was being filmed but upset it got leaked.

"I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]," she said.

Critics slammed the PM, with one Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter calling her a "celebrity a** kisser" who "seems to love surrounding herself with celebrities and likes to pose on social media."

Opposition party leader, Riikka Purra, said she should take a voluntary drug test, adding there is a "shadow of doubt" over Marin.

Supporters of the PM have since turned to Twitter to defend her dancing, with one saying: "That's the issue?!? Jesus christ can she be pm here".

"It makes me like her even more," another added, while a third reiterated: "She seems cool asf".









































