Sex doll company forced to ban customers for making Royal Family request

An adult toy company has revealed the top celebrity sex doll requests, forcing them to ban some customers for "taste and decency" reasons.

Inferno Dolls say it gets inundated with multiple requests for celeb-lookalike dolls, with Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton being the most requested.

CEO Ben Stroud, who describes himself as a Royalist, said he'd never sell dolls based on the Duchess of Sussex, Lady Di or the Princess of Wales.

He said: "We get requests for Princess Diana regularly, especially after the latest series of The Crown, but we would never open ourselves up to accusations of cheapening her memory.

"If we were just motivated by the money, we would create Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton dolls and see through sales who is the most popular, but at heart, I am a royalist.

"We are a global company so each country has their own version of Diana, but we don't want to offend anyone."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





SWNS

The company uses breakthroughs in silicone engineering to create life-size sex dolls with optional characteristics.

However, he highlighted a public demand for an £8,000 doll based on actor Tom Hardy.

"We get so many requests for a Tom Hardy doll from men and women worldwide," he said. "I presumed he would be popular in the UK, but Americans and Asians love him too.

"I really hope he embraces the idea and helps us create a new doll which does him justice.

"We get so many requests as customers know we can provide bespoke unique dolls. It would not surprise me if we get an order for an overweight Tom Hardy; we could call him Tom Lardy."

Inferno describes itself as the the world's biggest manufacturer of lifelike TPE and silicone dolls.

Dolls have physical attributes, including hair, muscles, birthmarks, facial likeness and replica genitalia. They cost £8,000 each or £600 to rent for three days.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.