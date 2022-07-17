Woman struggling with husband's high libido buys him a sex doll that looks just like her

A long-suffering wife struggling with her husband's high libido has bought a sex doll which looks like her to take the pressure off if she's not in the mood.

Char Grey, 23, and her husband, Callum, 28, have since introduced the life-like doll - which they've named Dee - into the bedroom to 'spice things up' and as an alternative to having a threesome with another person.

The couple - who earn a living on Only Fans and can earn up £70k a month and even once earnt £10k in a day - were open to exploring group sex, but Char had reservations and was worried she might get jealous.

As a 'happy medium', she decided to purchase the £1.5k doll.

Char previously worked in end-of-life care and Callum used to be an alloy painter, but the pair decided to explore Only Fans after Dee spiced up their sex life.

They now treat Dee like a real person - dressing her in white lingerie and dresses, taking her out on car rides and watching their favourite show The Inbetweeners together.

They say the reaction to Dee can be negative online but they 'don't care what anyone thinks' as it 'works for them'.

Char said: "We were talking about spicing things up and having a threesome or foursome, but like most girls, I was worried I'd struggle to see Callum with another woman.

"It was a joint decision to buy a sex doll, but it was the best decision and has definitely improved our sex life. It's great because Callum has a high sex drive and if I'm not in the mood he's got Dee there. We both love experimenting with her - and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too.

"She's not 'just a doll' - we're really attached to her. She's helped to strengthen our relationship - and set our sex lives on fire."

The couple purchased the doll online in June 2022 after previously owning a doll that 'just wasn't doing it' for them.

They opted for a more realistic model - that resembles blonde Char.

Char said: "There were so many to choose from, but we eventually found Dee, who we think looks like me. I never get jealous because there's no emotion there - she's not real but she's definitely spiced things up. Callum has a higher sex drive than me, so it's great that he has Dee when I don't want to have sex."

Sex doll Dee makes regular appearances on their Only Fans page - and is a hit with their 2000 subscribers. Callum said: "Dee has had a positive impact on us as a couple. If anything, she's bought us closer together."

When Dee is not involved in Callum and Char's sex life, she waits patiently for them in their studio. "We'd never put her away in a cupboard," Char said.

