Pub praised for response after serving a 'S**t London Guinness'

A London pub has received praise after it found out it was put on a list of pubs serving pints of “s**t Guinness”.

S**t London Guinness was founded as a way of “Documenting all of the s**t pints of Guinness in London”, but one pub reacted in the most perfect way to discover they had been posted there.

The Spread Eagle pub in London responded to an Instagram post it had been tagged in, which included an image of the dodgy pint a customer had received at their establishment.

In response, the pub took it incredibly well, commenting: “Dear S**t London Guinness,

“We would like to apologise wholeheartedly to all Guinness drinkers in the capital & from afar. As you can clearly see, this really is a s**t pint of Guinness. We make no excuses for that.

“We have immediately given extensive re-training to all staff who are unaware of the sacredness of a pint of Guinness & how important it is to have head size of between 18-20mm.

“We thank you for your patience whilst we rectify this & we promise never to serve a s**t pint of Guinness. Ever again.

“Yours sincerely, The Spread Eagle. P.S The first 10 people to come into the pub and show this comment will get a free pint of Guinness. Not a s**t one. We promise.”

The response was shared on Twitter, by Ian Ryan, the brains behind the Guinness-themes account, with the caption, “this is the right way to respond to being posted on s**tlondonguinness”, where people praised the pub for taking the criticism so well.

One person commented: “taking responsibility, impressive.” Another added: “Literally a master class in marketing/ pr / customer service.”

Someone else praised the pub’s “excellent reply”.

