The Elder Scrolls 6 new trailer in the works at Bethesda claims insider

Microsoft and Xbox insider Jez Corden has claimed a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls VI is in the works at Bethesda as he's "heard there'd been internal trailers and they'd been demonstrating it internally".

Speaking on The Xbox Two Podcast, Corden thought The Elder Scrolls 6 would be shown at Xbox Games Showcase earlier in June but Bethesda did not show at all and instead, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 closed it out.

"There's a good reason why I thought maybe it was going to be there," Corden said.

"It was because I'd heard there'd been internal trailers and they'd been demonstrating it internally. If they were demonstrating it internally and I'm hearing about it, chances are that maybe it's going further afield now.

"It's getting closer. It's getting closer."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit - and it's been met with a mixed response.

Dull-Caterpillar3153 said: "This isn't really a leak or anything noteworthy. It's pretty common for devs to make mock-trailers as development is on-going to showcase graphics, new features, the vibe of the game etc etc. I imagine we'll probably see the ACTUAL reveal for Elder Scrolls 6 sometime next year."

Hovi_Bryant said: "I believe it. Given the court document depicting a general roadmap for Bethesda releases, it's mostly accurate if offset by a couple of years. It's not hard to believe The Elder Scrolls 6 is at a stage of development where more than just a vertical slice exists at this point."

HomeMadeShock said: "I'm thinking there's a really good chance we see The Elder Scrolls 6 at next year’s Xbox show."

4000kd said: "Aren't 'internal' trailers just meant to be shown to other people within the company?"

xAVATAR-AANGx said: "The internal trailer circulating around Microsoft could just be for Bethesda to present what they have so far to the higher ups at Xbox and Microsoft and their shareholders. I don't think it necessarily translates to Bethesda being ready to show the game off, they usually don't show the next game off until all major expansions for their previous game are released."

To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed by Bethesda.

