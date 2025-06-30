GTA 6 LIVE: New Rockstar job ads good news for game's development

Brand new GTA 6 details, theories and speculation keep emerging after Rockstar Games released trailer 2.

The latest trailer had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

'This game is going to blow away expectations' from GTA6 A Redditor has referenced GTA 6's reported budget and graphics comparison to GTA 5 in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said "this game is going to blow away our expectations". Others have been commenting with their thoughts. Fetty_Wap_Official said: "It's incredible how good looking yet outdated GTA 5 is." dodo-likes-you said: "Waiting for the folks claiming GTA 6 is just slightly better than RDR2." jdp117 said: "The money spent doesn't necessarily equate directly to quality but in this case there's no doubt that GTA 6 will be a generational video game."

New Rockstar job ads good news for game's development It's been spotted online that Rockstar is hiring for Marketing Localisation QAs. Marketing localisation refers to adapting the game to a specific location and culture by translating it and making sure it is culturally relevant and appropriate. It's understood this usually happens towards the end of a game's development cycle. This seems to have been first spotted on X / Twitter by @Vinewood_motors and highlighted again by @videotechuk_. @videotechuk_ also spotted in the additional information section: "Rockstar is looking to pipeline candidates for eventual openings in localisation in the coming months."

Elsewhere from indy100, the reason for the release date delay of GTA 6 has been officially revealed by Take-Two and five things that prove how different life was in 2013 when GTA 5 released.

