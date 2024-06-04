Sidemen's chaotic new reality show racks up millions of views in a day

UK YouTube collective Sidemen have launched their very own reality show Inside with a grand prize of 1 million pounds.

Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Harry Lewis (W2S), Joshua Bradley (Zerkaa), Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Tobit "Tobi" Brown (TBJZL) and Vikram "Vik" Barn (Vikkstar123) have amassed billions of views across social media for their entertaining content and Netflix documentary.

Now the group have returned with a first-of-its-kind show that has racked up millions of views in the first 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Sidemen launched the first episode on their YouTube channel. Former Love Island star Chloe Burrows, AMP's Fanum and Made in Chelsea's Liv Bentley are among the 10 social media stars in the Big Brother-style house where they compete in challenges to win the cash prize.

But, there's a catch...

Everything they do in the house costs money, including £100 a minute hot showers, £6,000 cans of pop and an option to upgrade their meals from rice and beans for £2,000 per person.

Inevitably, it's already causing chaos in the house, with some members including Aussie influencer Leah Halton not spending a penny and others wreaking havoc spending thousands behind their fellow contestants' backs.

INSIDE by Sidemen | Official Trailer www.youtube.com





The Sidemen hilariously control contestants' every move, and failing challenges will slowly subtract from the prize fund each day.



Housemates (who will be eliminated from day three) will have the chance to add money back into the pot, with the concluding challenge seeing the final two housemates going head-to-head as viewers discover who will be crowned the winner, taking home the jackpot all for themselves.

Inside will be aired for 8 days at 7pm with the final episode going live on Sunday 9th June.

